Better East Texas: The impact of 'Straight Outta Compton'

Movies reflect society, entertain, educate and sometimes, they cause people to act.

Remember the movie "The Interview" from last year that was, evidently, the trigger for a huge cyberattack on Sony, the film’s maker? The entire event sparked a war of words with North Korea and caused a patriotic firestorm, along with tougher cyber protection for many companies. "The Interview" was not impressive at the box office, but its impact was impressive, none the less.

We now have "Straight Outta Compton," the story of the rap group NWA. This movie chronicles one of the most influential rap groups ever and while the story is an important part of the fabric for many inner city youth, there are some major concerns about how the movie has been released. The potential for impact is so great that many movie theaters have hired extra security to make certain there is no trouble where the movie plays.

The movie deals with, among other things, the relationship between law enforcement and NWA, domestic and gang violence and a host of other situations that are all too familiar to us as headlines in our current society. So, will "Straight Outta Compton," create a positive reaction to help heal society in the aftermath of Ferguson or keep proper emphasis on domestic abuse? Or will this movie only add fuel to these and other fires?

Only time will tell.

Financially, it is off to a great start so it will have a lot of people talking and that is good as long as it does not make matters worse, "Straight Outta Compton" has a place in our culture.

