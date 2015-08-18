Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for a few isolated showers. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at an active period of weather across the area. Look for partly cloudy, warm and humid conditions for your Tuesday. We will see about a 20% chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon, mainly across Deep East Texas. Highs will climb into the mid 90s.

Our rain chances go up significantly area wide as weak front and trough drops in from the north. This will allow for moisture to return to give us moderate to widespread rain and storm chances. Highs will come down some thanks to the clouds and rain chances so look for highs only in the upper 80s to lower 90s by mid week. Enjoy the brief break, from the heat and rain chances, because we dry things out and heat them back up by this weekend. A new front arrives by Monday bringing us a few more showers and slightly cooler air again.

Have a great week!

