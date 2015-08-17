Stuffed tomatoes with fresh mozzarella by Mama Steph

This is another fabulous tomato recipe to enjoy this summer, especially alongside your grilled chicken, fish, or burgers. It's easy, too!



Stuffed tomatoes with fresh mozzarella



3 large tomatoes, cut in half

3/4 cup torn bread pieces (use a firm bread, such as stale French or sourdough)

1/2 shallot, minced

corn kernels from one ear of fresh sweet corn

2 1/2 - 3 cups packed chopped greens (kale, spinach, chard, etc.)

1/2 cup fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

olive oil

salt and pepper

Method:



1. Place torn bread on a baking sheet, and place under preheated broiler for about 2 minutes. When crisp, remove from oven and set aside.

2. Hollow out the tomato halves, saving the juice and pulp in a small mixing bowl.. Place the hollowed out tomato halves in a broiler-safe baking dish, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Preheat a large skillet that contains a tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add shallot and pepper flakes, and cook for a couple of minutes until shallot is tender.

4. Increase heat to high, and add the tomato juice and flesh to the pan. Cook for two minutes, or until the juice is reduced by about half.

5. Add greens and corn, and cook until vegetables are tender, which should take just 2 or 3 minutes.Sprinkle with salt. Taste for seasoning.

6. Evenly divide the vegetable mixture among the tomato halves. Sprinkle toasted bread over each half, and drizzle all with a tablespoon of olive oil.

7. Lay slices of mozzarella over each tomato half, and then stick under the broiler until cheese is bubbly and begins to turn golden. (about 2 minutes)

Best when served warm. Enjoy!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.