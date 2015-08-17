Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for a few isolated showers. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at an active week of forecasting across the area. Look for partly cloudy, warm and humid conditions for your Monday. We will see about a 20% chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon, mainly across Deep East Texas. Highs will climb into the mid 90s. The weak disturbance which will be the cause for the isolated rain chance will creep a bit closer to us Tuesday, giving once again another low chance for a few isolated showers across the area. Our rain chances go up significantly area wide as weak front and trough drops in from the north. This will allow for moisture to return to give us moderate to wide-spread rain and storm chances. Highs will come down some thanks to the clouds and rain chances so look for highs only in the upper 80s to lower 90s by mid week. Enjoy the brief break, from the heat and rain chances, because we dry things out and heat them back up by this weekend.

Have a great week!

