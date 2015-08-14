"Gus the Bus" in jeopardy

Before the journey truly began, the NFL dream may be over for former Gilmer and Stephen F. Austin star Gus Johnson. In last night's Cowboys versus Chargers game, "Gus the Bus" hit the wall and ended up leaving the game with an A-C joint separation in his shoulder.

There is no word yet on how serious the injury truly is,but rumors from a few weeks to the entire season are leaving East Texas and Cowboy fans hanging out to dry. There are also reports coming with this turn of events that say Dallas may be seeking out a certain Mr. Ray Rice. Whether that happens or not, unfortunately, this injury may have sealed Johnson's fate as a Cowboy, seeing that Darren McFadden, Lance Dunbar, and Joseph Randle all expected to rejoin the team in the next coming days.

