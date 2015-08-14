Baby Arugula Salad, roasted almond dressing, Granny Smith Apples, Orange, and a fluid beet gel.

Wes Ebey of Jack Ryan's Steakhouse shares a delicious salad idea that is perfect for hot summer days.

Arugula salad with oranges and Granny Smith apples and almond dressing

Almond Dressing:

As Needed Oil

6 each Shallot

2 Cups Toasted Almonds

2 Ounces Calvados

1/2 Gallon Apple Cider

5 Each Vanilla Beans

1 Ounce Cider Vinegar

3 Cups Grape seed Oil

To Taste Salt and Pepper

Sweat Shallots until Translucent and add Almonds.

Flambe with Calvados

Add Apple cider and Vanilla beans and reduce until syrup consistency Puree the almond mixture with cider vinegar, and a touch of cider while the mix is being pureed, slowly add the oil strain dressing through chinois and reseason

1 pound arugula

3 Oranges segmented

3 Granny smith apples julienne

You can visit Jack Ryan's website by clicking here or call them at 903-218-5670 fore reservations. They are located at 119 N. Longview Street in Kilgore.



