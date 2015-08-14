Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity! Highs in the mid 90s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Your forecast for your Friday and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, with slightly drier and cooler temperatures. Look for highs to only climb into the mid to upper 90s with lows well down into the 70s! We could even see a few 60s possible!

The bad news is that rain chances continue to look pretty bleak in the upcoming forecast, the drought conditions have returned and look to increase across the area. We do signs of at least low rain chances returning to the forecast by next week, and as we head towards the second half of next week, a potential pattern change could allow for some higher rain chances to return to the area. Fingers crossed!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.