How to donate to the pet food bank project at Tyler animal shelter

If you would like to donate food to the pet food bank project at the Tyler Animal Shelter, drop off unopened bags of food or other supplies at 3393 West Grande Blvd. between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.



If you are in need of food to food your pet, you can visit the shelter during those same hours to fill out an application. The shelter usually approves applications same-day. You can also call an Animal Control Officer, who can also provide you with the appropriate forms.