Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler & slightly drier weather. Highs in the mid to upper 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Your forecast today through Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with slightly drier and cooler temperatures. Look for highs to only climb into the mid to upper 90s with lows well down into the 70s! We could even see a few 60s possible!

The bad news is that rain chances continue to look pretty bleak in the upcoming forecast, the drought conditions have returned and look to increase across the area. Expect more burn bans and problems associated with the drought to continue to increase for the second half of your work week, but at least we will have pleasant temps for August!

Have a great Hump Day!

