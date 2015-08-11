Gift of Love: Jaden

Jaden is looking for the Gift of Love

It was a fun afternoon of looking at Lego art for Jaden and me as we made our way through the Tyler Museum of Art. Jaden is a very intelligent teenager who enjoys school.

"My favorite subject is Science," Jaden said.

He is a gifted and talented teen who desires to stay busy learning new things and reaching new goals.

As for his future, Jaden looks forward to serving his country.

"I think I would like to try out for the Marines because my grandfather was a Marine," Jaden said.

Jaden says it's an important goal for him.

"Well, for one, serving my country. I'd like to do that because that is the right thing to do," Jaden said.

Jaden says he loves family time, playing video games, roller skating, and playing chess.



A favorite past time for Jaden is collecting Yu-gi-oh cards and he enjoys any outing that may include a trip to the store to grab some of the latest cards on the market.

He also likes to, "watch T.V. Play a little baseball," Jaden said.

Jaden really likes to watch the Texas Rangers.

When it comes to his three wishes, Jaden would love to go to Las Vegas when he's 21. His second wish is to be successful in life. But his third wish, really hits close to home.

"That I could finally have the love of my parents because they haven't really been in my life," Jaden said.

Now he is looking for a forever family to give him a fresh start.

"I've had not a very good life. My parents have abandoned me. And I feel that if I were adopted it would give me a fresh start with a new family, and that would be nice for me," Jaden said.

Jaden says he would love to have brothers and sisters.

"For once having a Dad in my life, that would be nice to have," Jaden said.

Jaden hopes his new family will be active and want to do things together. And most importantly, Jaden hopes his new family will show him the Gift of Love.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.