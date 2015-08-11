Tyler police searching for burglary suspect

Tyler police are searching for a suspect in two commercial burglaries. Surveillance images show a person using a rock to break in the front windows of the businesses on Gentry Parkway and taking cash from the registers. One burglary occurred on Sunday an

Surveillance images show a person using a rock to break in the front windows of the businesses on Gentry Parkway and taking cash from the registers. One burglary occurred on Sunday and the other occurred early Tuesday morning.

To provide information on the case, call Detective Holt 531-1028 or call Tyler Smith County Crime Stoppers at 597-2833.

