Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for a few pop up thundershowers. Highs near 102. Heat Index: Near 105

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're setting up for another very hot afternoon across East Texas Tuesday, ahead of a weak "cool front" that arrives by this afternoon. This will bring the risk of a few isolated showers (20% chance or less) followed by some slightly cooler and drier air for the backend of the work week.

Wednesday through Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with slightly drier and cooler temperatures. Look for highs to only climb into the upper 90s with lows well down into the 70s!

With rain chances continuing to look pretty bleak in the upcoming forecast, the drought conditions have returned and look to increase across the area. Expect more burn bans and problems associated with the drought to continue to increase this week.

Have a great Tuesday!

