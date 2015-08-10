Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny & hot! Highs near 105. Heat index: 105-110. Heat advisory in effect through 7pm

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're setting up for another very hot afternoon across East Texas! The Heat Dome has centered itself directly over the region today. This means plenty of sinking air, and hot temperatures. Look for plenty of blazing sunshine with highs climbing near 105 this afternoon. Factoring in the heat with the humidity and it will feel more like 105-110 during the peak heating of the day! A Heat Advisory remains in effect for ALL of East Texas through 7pm this evening. Slow it down, take frequent breaks, and try to beat the heat during this impressive heat wave locally.

More hot temperatures return for our Tuesday, ahead of a weak "cool front" that arrives by Tuesday afternoon. This will bring the risk of a few isolated showers (20% chance or less) followed by some slightly cooler and drier air for the backend of the work week. Wednesday through Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with slightly drier and cooler temperatures. Look for highs to only climb into the upper 90s with lows well down into the 70s!

With rain chances continuing to look pretty bleak in the upcoming forecast, the drought conditions have returned and look to increase across the area. Expect more burn bans and problems associated with the drought to continue to increase this week.

Have a great week!

