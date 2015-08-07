Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Hot, hazy, humid. Highs near 102. Heat Index: 105-110.

T.G.I.F. East Texas! A Burn Ban is in effect for Smith, Gregg, Panola, Cherokee, Cass, Marion, Harrison, Houston, Angelina, Jasper, Newton, Tyler, Sabine and Anderson Counties until further notice.

The Counties of Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Cass, Wood, Upshur, Marion, Smith, Gregg, Harrison, Cherokee, Rusk, Panola and Angelina will be under Heat Advisories until 7 p.m. Friday. Heat Advisories until 7 p.m. Sunday for Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson, Delta, Hopkins, Kaufman and Rains Counties.

We continue to track an upper level ridge of high pressure to our west. This thing wil continue to move over the region. Once the ridge moves in from the west, over East Texas this weekend, our temperatures will continue to climb. Look for triple digit heat right thru the next 5 days!

By the middle of next week a "cool front" will move into the region. This will bring slightly cooler conditions, with highs falling into the upper 90s along with slight chances for scattered showers and/or thundershowers as well. Every little bit helps this time of year, right?