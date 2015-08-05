Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values near 105!

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're tracking the return of heat & humidity which will lead to dangerous and oppressive heat over the next 7 days or so. Today, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine with just a few high clouds trying to spill in from the north. Look for afternoon high temps to climb into the upper 90s to near 100. Humidity levels will once again be on the rise so look for feels like temps to approach the 105 mark, which is why several communities are under a heat advisory for the second half of your Wednesday. The rest of the upcoming work week will feature plenty of sunshine with daytime highs climbing to 100 or above. Heat index values will be at or above 105 degrees. By this weekend, look for sunshine but dangerous temps. Highs will climb near 105 with heat index values even higher, closer to 110 across the area. East Texans should prepare now for some dangrous heat this weekend into next week!

Have a great Wednesday!

