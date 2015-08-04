Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Hot! Highs in the upper 90s!

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Look for more sunshine and a little more humidity today. Dew points will rise into the 60s this afternoon, making for a slightly higher heat index. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100. Your forecast heading into Wednesday calls for more of the humidity and heat. Highs will fall near 100 once again with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine and dry weather will stick around all week long with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Get ready for humid conditions to return by midweek and beyond. This will lead to heat index values above 105 once again by late week! This upcoming weekend looks to bring some of the hottest weather in years back to East Texas with highs in the 100-105 degree range, and heat indices in the 108-113+ across the area.

Have a great Tuesday!

