Lindale football gets early midnight start for the season

The term “Friday Night Lights” may be common for most teams but for Lindale, they’ve started their own trend of “Monday Morning Lights.”

At 12 a.m. Monday morning, the Eagles didn't let the lack of daylight damper their pursuit to a better 2015 campaign. The 5A school wasn't able to have spring ball so they aren't breaking UIL rules by getting an early start now.

It's the second year Lindale has held their midnight madness in preparation for the season. They figure the kids are so excited about starting the season, they can't sleep anyway. It’s also a great way to avoid 6 a.m. workouts because not many high school kids are prone to waking up early.

“Last year we did it for the first time and the kids enjoyed it. The coaches probably don't enjoy it as much but the kids enjoyed it quite a bit,” said head coach Mike Meador.

“Waking up early isn't all that fun so everyone’s excited to it start off as a midnight thing,” said Montana Meador.

The team finished practice well after 2 a.m. Monday and will resume their practice schedule on Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.

The Eagles finished their district season last year with a 2-5 record.

