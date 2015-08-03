Jason Garrett's on course of becoming Dallas Cowboy coaching great

Jason Garrett picked up his first playoff win as the Dallas Cowboys head coach last season and was rewarded with a new five-year, $30 million contract.

Despite Garret going through three 8-8 seasons, he’s closing in on some of the greats who have coached the Cowboys. Garrett doesn’t have a Super Bowl Title to his name yet, but with the four more wins the former Dallas quarterback will pass Jimmy Johnson for all-time wins in Cowboys history and will only tail Tom Landry.

“It's a privilege, not a right, to play or work for the Dallas Cowboys and I certainly believe in that probably more than anybody else,” said Garrett. “I understand the opportunity I have. Since I was six, seven, eight-years-old, I wanted to be a professional football player. I wanted to be a part of this environment. To have that opportunity I think is special.”

Whether it’s a rookie like Randy Gregory or a six-year veteran like Dez Bryant, Garrett has complete respect from all of his players.

"Whenever Coach Garrett tells me something, it's always legit. He's not fooling around with anybody,” said Bryant. “All you can do is respect him, do exactly what he asks and at least try to do the best that he asks."

"Coach Garrett's all about challenging us and I understand that now after being around him so much,” said Gregory. “I really do appreciate him for it."

When Garrett leads the Cowboys on the field in Week 10 against Tampa Bay, only Landry will have coached more games in the history of the franchise.

Garrett’s ability to relate to different personalities on the team makes him special in the veteran’s eyes.

"He can coach any position at this point. Not everybody can do that. I think he has a way of communicating with people and there's a reason he's been here so long. He's the best coach,” said Tony Romo. "Each evening when we go back and look at practice. He shows the good, the bad and everything in between. His ability to reach every position and every group on the team I think sets the standard for our football team"

