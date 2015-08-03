Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot! Highs in the upper 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Look for more sunshine and one last low humidity day. Dew points will once again fall into the 50s this afternoon, making for a non existing heat index. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100. Your forecast heading into Tuesday calls for a return of the humidity and heat. Highs will fall near 100 once again with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine and dry weather will stick around all week long with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Get ready for humid conditions to return by midweek and beyond. This will lead to heat index values above 105 once again by late week!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.