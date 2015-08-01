Dallas Cowboys see more than one solution to running back position

The Dallas Cowboys have no choice but to fill in the void DeMarco Murray left behind when the running back dodged out of Dallas to join the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2014 season. Murray was last year’s NFL rushing leader.

The Cowboys have several running backs to choose from this year, including Darren McFadden and Joseph Randle. McFadden has yet to practice at the training camp as he’s sidelined with a hamstring injury. That’s giving Randle lots of reps to take control of the starting position.

Owner Jerry Jones made a strong statement at training camp that he could see Randle as the main guy in 2015.

“He has the potential to be the kind of back that would step in there and be your number one back,” said Jones.

“’Potential’ is the word that strikes me. What you could do, what you could have done, should have done, I just got to go out there and put in on tape,” said Randle.

Make no mistake about it, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy would love to be the number one back for these Cowboys.

“It’s my dream to be a featured running back in the NFL and I’m here every day to try and make that dream come true,” said Randle.

“He’s really embraced the opportunity. He knows it’s unique. He understands what he has in front of him. It’s good to be excited. It’s good to have envisioned this and dream about this. I’m glad he approaches it that way,” said tight end Jason Witten.

When it comes down to it though, there is a good chance Randle, McFadden, and Lance Dunbar will split the carries evenly on Sunday's.

“When you have a committee, you have guys who are fresh, maybe guys who bring different traits, maybe it’s more of a change of pace throughout the ball game that the defense has to deal with,” said Jason Garrett.

“I want them to know their assignments and that they’ve done a good job with that. I’m excited about seeing the competition, seeing it play out and those guys attack it,” said quarterback Tony Romo.

“It’s a challenge as in everything but it’s not something they can’t do. DeMarco’s good at it, these guys are good at it so I think they’re going to be okay in that situation and I don’t see that being an issue,” said Witten.

