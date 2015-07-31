Friday's Weather: A few morning clouds, otherwise partly cloudy. Cooler with less humidity! Highs in the mid to upper 90s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking at a few morning clouds associated with the weak front that moved through the area yesterday evening. An isolated showers can't be ruled out early across far west and southwest East Texas, otherwise mainly dry. Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will filter into the area which means highs back down into the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will be kept down into the 90s this weekend, thanks to the drier and cooler air mass. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with lower humidity. Highs will only be in the mid 90s with feels like temps staying pretty close to that. More of the same follows for your Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat and humidity begins to return heading into next week with highs back in the triple digits and plenty of sunshine!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.