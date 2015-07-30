11 East Texas restaurants score perfect marks in latest inspecti - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

11 East Texas restaurants score perfect marks in latest inspections

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV)

Eleven East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest health department inspection period.
 
In Tyler:

  • Mooyah Burgers and Fries, at 4903 South Broadway: No violations no demerits

  • Nothing Bundt Cakes, at 4917 South Broadway: No violations no demerits
     
  • Coach's and Cowboy's, at 8374 Paluxy Drive: No violations no demerits
     
  • Wright's BBQ, Inc., at 8336 Paluxy Drive: No violations no demerits
     
  • Subway #62271, at 101 East 8th Street: No violations no demerits
     
  • Starbucks Coffee, at 113 North Northwest Loop 323, No violations no demerits
     
  • Jimmy John's at 1847 Troup Highway #100, No violations no demerits

 
In Whitehouse:
 

  • Mamaw's Fried Pies at 1010 Highway 110 North: No violations no demerits

  • Subway #18218, at 601 Highway 110 North: No violations no demerits
     
  • Pizza Hut #2528 at 601 Highway 110 North: No violations no demerits
     
  • Church's Chicken #4291 at 404 Highway 110 North: No violations no demerits

 
