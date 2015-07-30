Jerry Jones sees Tony Romo in his prime for 2015 season

Set to enter his tenth season as the starting quarterback, owner Jerry Jones said this is the best version of Romo he has seen in a while. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Following the Dallas Cowboys first walk-through of training camp Thursday morning, all eyes were on Tony Romo as the quarterback addressed the media.

Romo is 35-years-old and it’s the first time since 2012 he’s been fully healthy for the training camp.

Set to enter his tenth season as the starting quarterback, owner Jerry Jones said this is the best version of Romo he has seen in a while.

"I would say to you that he's physically better at executing than he was a year ago or two years ago. It has everything of course to do with his savvy in my mind,” said Jones.

"He's one of the most instinctive athletes I've ever been around. That's always been there, but his ability to channel that in a really positive and productive way over a consistent period of time during a game, over the course of games, over the course of a season, it's probably the thing that sticks out more than anything else,” said head coach Jason Garrett. “He's a great football player and has been for a long time.”

Despite having his back surgically repaired last off season, Romo led the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage in 2014.

"I just figured out a few things playing the quarterback position and the throwing mechanics of it,” said Romo. “That has gotten me to a different level than when I was younger. I think I was excited about that and I think they see that same progression.”

The four-time Pro Bowler said he is not worried about his back entering 2015, but will monitor the amount of torque he puts on it. With a more stable base, Romo is now able to focus on being the best quarterback he can be for the upcoming season.

"The number one thing I wanted to do my entire career, more than anything else, was just improve. You will become the best version of yourself eventually and I think that's what your goal is for each coach and player. It’s to get out there, eventually realize your potential, and be the guy you can be,” said Romo.

“He's one of the guys that is so perceptive to coaching. He wants to get better and he comes in with a bounce in his step every day knowing that he wants to improve and help our team improve. He's an easy guy to coach from that stand point,” said Garrett.

There is no set plan as of now on how Romo will practice with the team. Last year the quarterback did not practice more than two days in a row while a Training Camp.

Darren McFadden and Rolando McClain are starting the training camp on a rough note. They've both been placed on the physically unable to perform list, but can be taken off the list at any time when deemed healthy.

