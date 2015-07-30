Online auction for 'Geometry In Construction' house

Bids can be placed for the Geometry in Construction House project at http://fw.quitmanisd.net. You will have to register with the site before you can place a bid.



The house will be presented through an online auction format starting Friday, July 31st and ending Thursday, August 13th. The starting bid is $18,500 dollars. It would be a perfect cabin to put on a lake property or to have extra guest space when visitors arrive. It is 1BR, 1BA, with a loft. Total square footage is 504 sq. ft. Most importantly, all proceeds from this auction will go to benefit the students at Quitman Independent School District. If you would like a tour, please don't hesitate to give me a call at 903-763-5000 ext. 3125 and please share this with anyone you think may be interested in submitting a bid.