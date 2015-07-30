SFA Lumberjacks look to ‘fill the void’ Gilmer native Gus Johnson left behind

He was last year's Southland Conference Player of the Year and while he’s no longer in college, he was kind of hard to forget about in Lake Charles Wednesday at the Southland Conference Media Day. He also happens to be leaving the biggest hole in the Lumberjack program.

Gilmer native Gus Johnson left Stephen F. Austin as a four-time All-American, but has moved on the bigger and better things. He recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys for their Training Camp.

Johnson is not one that will be easily replaced. However, the good thing about the open running back position is that the newcomer will be running behind a returning offensive line with experience.

“Losing Gus is huge obviously. When you lose an instrumental part like that in your offense, it does a little damage,” said quarterback Zach Conque. “As an offense, we know that's a challenge we have to overcome. We got three great running backs back there that are hungry and ready to take over with Joshawa West, Fred Ford and Cameron Washington."

Head coach Clint Conque said he will be relying on those three to get the job done in the run game.

“All have contributed throughout their careers in different aspects in our football team, more or less in a supporting role to Gus. You don't replace a Gus Johnson. What you try to do is find young men to fill that vacuum and fill that void a little bit,” said Clint. “We leaned on Gus a lot last year. When you have one of the great players to go through your school as a new head coach going into that program, it was a great piece to lean on. But he's gone now and someone else has to step into that void.”

The Lumberjacks first test of filling that void will be at their season opener against Northern Arizona. That game will be a home opener at Homer Bryce Stadium September 5th.

