Despite hip surgery Jerry Jones is still very much in charge of Dallas Cowboys

Just over a week removed from having hip replacement surgery, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a pep in his step at the state of the team news conference Wednesday in Oxnard, California.

Jones refrained from calling his team a Super Bowl contender, but he is very optimistic about the Cowboys chances to win it all in 2015.

Jones is entering his 26th season as the owner of the Cowboys and as many know, his son Stephen Jones is considered his right-hand man as the vice president.

Over the years Jerry has received most of the praise and criticism, but dad and son say it’s been a team effort in sustaining the franchise's success.

"I’ve always had a good working relationship with Jerry and Coach Garrett. I feel real comfortable with what we're doing,” said Stephen. “Jerry may trust me more than he did five or six years ago just from experience, but nothing has changed with the level of our interaction and the decisions that we make around here.”

"So much of the positive things that have happened to the Cowboys over the last 25 years have happened because they have been his [Stephen’s] ideas and his execution,” said Jerry.

The Cowboys owner is 72 years old, and his hip replacement may be one of the first signs that aging is inevitable. With the working relationship Jerry has built with his son Stephen over the years, he doesn’t feel he’ll be turning much over on the day he calls it quits to running the Cowboys franchise.

“When am I going to turn things over? Well it's hard to turn something over that's been turned over almost ever since you walked through the door,” said Jerry. “It's a great deal though to be able to be dealing with people that you have had those experiences and those ups and downs with. We have had 25 years worth of doing business together.”

In the last 37 years, 37 different owners have entered the NFL. Only Jerry and New England's owner Robert Kraft have guided their franchises to more than two Super Bowl Titles.

The Cowboys first practice of training camp will be Thursday afternoon.

