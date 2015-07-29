LeTourneau, Longview ISD announce dual credit partnership

An official agreement between two East Texas schools will give students a jump on shooting for a career in aviation.



With a stroke of the pen, LeTourneau University and the Longview Independent School District announced a new partnership to lower the cost of a private

college education for qualifying Longview high school students.



Longview's incoming 9th grade students this fall will be able to attend college classes at LeTourneau free of charge, as part of the agreement. Students in the program can complete up to 60 college credit hours on a direct pathway toward a degree, and save money along the way.



"Students that are focused can begin in their freshman year in high school, they can save $50,000 dollars a year in tuition, and they can get

that college degree. It makes sense for everybody," says LeTourneau University President Dale Lunsford.



Longview High School is one of 44 schools this spring to receive the Texas Education Agency designation as an early college high school.



