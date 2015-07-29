Live from Cowboys Camp, what Jones and Garrett say they expect this season

KLTV Sports Director Justin Woodard was at Cowboys Camp for a press conference, and shared what Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett are saying about the new season.

Both men are saying encouraging things like, "clean slate," "working hard," and "moving forward," as they say they are determined not to become complacent in the wake of previous successes.



Both men expect good things from this season, and Jones even commented on the Tom Brady "deflate-gate" decision that was announced yesterday...sort of. Justin Woodard will fill you in.



