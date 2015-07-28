Gift of Love: Jorge

Jorge is looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon at the bowling lanes for Jorge and me. This 15 year old says he enjoys school.

"If I would have to say what my two favorite subjects are, it's Math and Science," Jorge said.

Jorge also likes band. When not in school he likes to hang with his friends. Jorge is a self-described techie.

"Video games, sleep, read and run. That's about it," Jorge said.

And when he says running, this sophomore isn't joking. Jorge is fast!

"In Civil Air Patrol, it's a military auxillary for the Air Force, we did a lot of running and I did a mile in 5 minutes," Jorge said.

Jorge says he really enjoys being a part of his Civil Air Patrol Squadron and hopes to continue his involvement in the program. Jorge says he would like to go to college for 4 years and then join the military.

As for his favorite foods, Jorge likes a variety of things.

"Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken and Broccoli stir-fry and pizza," Jorge said.

But not just any pizza, BBQ pizza is his favorite.

Jorge enjoys shopping, going out to eat, and going to the movies. Jorge would also like to travel!

"I've always wanted to go to Germany and see the purebred German Shepherds," Jorge said.

Jorge says he would love to have a dog and a cat, too!

Jorge has an older brother that he would like to stay in contact with and he also has a younger sister that he hasn't seen since she was 11. He would like to see her again.

It is very important to Jorge that his forever family includes him in everything and really embrace him in their home. And most importantly show Jorge the Gift of Love.

