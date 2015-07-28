Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs near 100. Heat Index: 100-105

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking for another very hot & humid afternoon across the area. Highs will warm to near 100 degrees but the heat index will make it feel more like 100-105!

More sunshine, later this week. Highs will remain near the triple digit mark. A weak "cool front" will try and approach East Texas by late week. This will allow for a few pop up showers and storms in the region, and slightly cooler temps. Look for highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 90s. Enjoy the brief slight break late week, because signs indicate the ridge builds back in this weekend into next week, which means more heat and humidity likely!

Have a great Tuesday!

