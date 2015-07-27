Mint-laced fruit salad with honey-lime dressing by Mama Steph

You might have noticed how extra-sweet fruit is during the summer, compared with other times of the year. That's clearly because most fruit is "in season" right now, which means it's going to taste better, have more nutrients, and look prettier.



Check out this simple salad recipe, and try it out with your own favorite fruits.

Mama Steph's Mint-infused fruit salad with honey-lime dressing



Ingredients:



3 apples (preferably Granny Smith or Honey Crisp) chopped

2 peaches, pitted and chopped

1 pint of strawberries, halved

1 cup of fresh blueberries

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, gently torn

Juice of two limes

1/4 cup honey



Method:

Place all of the fruit in a large serving bowl, preferably clear so you can display its loveliness to your family or guests.

Squeeze the lime juice over the fruit, then sprinkle the mint leaves over it.

Next, pour the honey over it all, then stir until all the fruit is well-coated.

May be chilled or served immediately.



The juice from the limes helps keep the apples from discoloring, and adds wonderful flavor, too!



