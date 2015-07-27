Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for an isolated shower in Deep East Texas! Otherwise, very hot & humid. Highs near 100

Happy Monday,East Texas! More blazing sunshine will develop today across East Texas right into the new week. Look for temps to warm from the upper 90s the rest of this week to around 100 degrees over the coming days. Hot, hazy, & humid...the three amigos will be with us heading into mid week.

Late week, Rain chances may finally return with a front as we head towards next Friday into the weekend. Fingers Crossed!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.