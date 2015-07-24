Bear Bottom pulled pork - by Bear Creek Smokehouse

This simple, flavorful recipe shared by Bear Creek Smokehouse's Robbie Shoults will be perfect any time of year. The slow-cooker is great for summer use, as it keeps your kitchen much cooler than your oven would.

BEAR BOTTOM PULLED PORK

One 4-5 lb Pork Loin

3 minced garlic cloves

1 can of Chicken broth

1 onion quartered

Rub Mix Recipe

2 parts garlic powder

2 parts smoked paprika

4 parts brown sugar

2 parts chili powder

2 parts guajillo chilipowder

1/2 part cumin

1 part sea salt

Make as much rub as you like and store for future use in an airtight container.

Rub pork loin generously with spice mix and place in slow cooker. Add garlic, onions and chicken broth and cook on high for 4 hours or you may use the low setting and cook overnight. After cooking remove the pork loin and shred with forks. you may add some of the juice back to the pork if you like.

The pulled pork can now be used for making BBQ sliders with your favorite sauce and coleslaw or Street style tacos with cilantro, onion and lime.



Visit Robbie and the gang at Bear Creek on their Facebook page by clicking here.



Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.