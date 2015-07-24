Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index:100-105!

T.G.I.F, East Texas! More blazing sunshine will develop today across East Texas right into the weekend. Look for temps to warm from the upper 90s the rest of this week to around 100 degrees over the upcoming weekend. Hot, hazy, & humid...the three amigos will be with us heading into the weekend.

Next week, we are still seeing hints that the ridge may try to retrograde a little farther to the west and shrink in size. This may allow us to cool back down into the mid to upper 90s next week! Rain chances may finally return with a front as we head towards next Friday into the weekend. Fingers Crossed! Hey, at least Fall is now only 60 days away!

Have a great Weekend!

