KLTV Sports heads to Cowboys Camp

The KLTV Sports team is headed to Oxnard, California, for Cowboys Training Camp. Our first report will be July 29. While we're there, you can expect daily reports from training camp.

Some of the questions we'll try to get answers to include:

For the first time since 2012, Tony Romo is fully healthy entering training camp. Will he still take days off from practice?

Dez Bryant has agreed to a new deal; what does it mean for the Cowboys now that they know they'll have the Lufkin native at camp?

Cowboys won the NFC East title last year; how is it different entering camp being a favorite versus last year, when no one thought they were going to be any good?

How do the cowboys replace DeMarco Murray?

As good as the offense line is, how can they be better?

Who will emerge as the key running back for the Cowboys?

