Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Very hot & humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index: 100-105

Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a few clouds held temps down into the mid 90s Wednesday, look for more sunshine for the rest of the work week. More blazing sunshine will develop each day across East Texas right into the weekend. Look for temps to warm from the upper 90s the rest of this week to around 100 degrees over the upcoming weekend. Hot, hazy, & humid...the three amigos will be with us heading into the weekend.

Next week, we are still seeing hints that the ridge may try to retrograde a little farther to the west and shrink in size. This may allow us to cool back down into the mid to upper 90s next week! Hey, at least Fall is now only 61 days away!

Have a great Thursday!

