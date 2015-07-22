Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index: 98-105

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking at a small change in the forecast for your Wednesday. Look for some sunshine with a mix of clouds streaming in from the north. These clouds will be fairly thin, but should help to mask the sun enough to keep most of us in the mid 90s for highs this afternoon. Still, the humidity will combine to make it feel more like 98-105 degrees during the peak heating of the day! Other than a few clouds today, look for more of the same for the rest of the work week. More blazing sunshine will develop each day across East Texas right into the weekend. Look for temps to warm from the upper 90s late this week to around 100 degrees over the upcoming weekend. Hot, hazy, & humid...the three amigos will be with us heading into the weekend. Next week, we are still seeing hints that the ridge may try to retrograde a little farther to the west and shrink in size. This may allow us to cool back down into the mid to upper 90s next week! Hey, at least Fall is only 62 days away now!

Have a great Hump Day!

