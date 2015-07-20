4-ingredient chocolate crunch pie with Mama Steph

Butterfingers are one of the main ingredients for this pie. (Source: KTLV Staff)

This is one of those recipes that I keep seeing on different internet sites and I wanted to try it out, just to see if it lived up to the hype. It's really simple, and potentially sounded good...even though it uses Cool Whip, which I normally never use. Let's try this, though!

Frozen chocolate crunch pie

Ingredients:

One pre-made graham cracker crust

1 8-oz block of cream cheese, at room temperature

12 ounce container of Cool Whip

6 full-sized Butterfinger bars, crushed (reserve one crushed bar for the topping)

Method:

1. Mix crushed candy (reserving one bar for topping), softened cream cheese, and 8 oz. of Cool Whip together in a mixing bowl until well combined.

2. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust, smoothing gently.

3. Top with reserved (4 oz) whipped topping, then freeze for several hours or overnight.

4. Sprinkle reserve candy over the top of the pie, and serve immediately.

I have seen this on many, many Facebook pages, but I believe one of the original versions appeared on ThirtyHandmadeDays.com in 2013.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.