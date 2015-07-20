Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs near 100. Heat Index 100-105

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at what will likely be the hottest week of the year so far, if not the past few years. Look for plenty of blazing sunshine each and every afternoon. Temps will start out in the upper 70s to low 80s each morning and climb quickly into the low 90s by midday. Afternoon highs temps each and every afternoon will top out in the upper 90s to near 100. The winds should help mix up dew points for the most part to keep feels like temps down between 100-105. If they do climb higher than 105 a heat advisory could be issued at a later time. Either way you slice it, get ready for a very hot day for the area with temps climbing to near the 100 degree mark.

Rainfall chances look very bleak once again this week. A front will get closer to the area midweek but should stall far enough to our north to have zero impact on our weather. We are seeing some signs of this ridge breaking down to start NEXT week. This could allow for a few pop up showers to develop and cooler temperatures. Keep your fingers crossed!

Have a great Monday!

