Friday's Weather: Mostly Sunny Skies. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index 100-105

T.G.I.F, East Texas! The Dog Days of Summer or officially here! We're looking a a rinse, & repeat forecast again today! Look for plenty of blazing sunshine with high UV index numbers. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index numbers during the peak heating of the day will be between 100-105 degrees, or slightly higher, which is at dangerous levels, especially if you have to be outside for a large amount of time.

T.G.I.F, East Texas! The Dog Days of Summer or officially here! We're looking a a rinse, & repeat forecast again today! Look for plenty of blazing sunshine with high UV index numbers. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index numbers during the peak heating of the day will be between 100-105 degrees, or slightly higher, which is at dangerous levels, especially if you have to be outside for a large amount of time.

The heat pump that is causing all the dry and very hot weather this week, will actually stall and expand over the area heading into the weekend. This means temperatures will likely climb higher as we move towards then with highs likely approaching the century mark by the upcoming weekend or start of new week.

The heat pump that is causing all the dry and very hot weather this week, will actually stall and expand over the area heading into the weekend. This means temperatures will likely climb higher as we move towards then with highs likely approaching the century mark by the upcoming weekend or start of new week.

Looking ahead at long range models this pattern could stick around for at least the next 7 days without any major rain making systems being able to penetrate the heat ridge across the area.