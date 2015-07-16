English summer pudding with Chef Simon Webster

This dessert from Sabor a Pasion owner and chef, Simon Webster, is very easy to make; you probably already have all the ingredients in your kitchen right now!



ENGLISH SUMMER PUDDING

Ingredients

2 pounds mixed berries

1 cup sugar

32 slices Sunbeam white bread, crusts removed

Directions

Place berries in a large bowl. Add the sugar and stir to combine. Allow the berries to defrost with the sugar in the refrigerator overnight.



You will need 4 pieces of bread for each individual pudding. Using 4 ounce ramekins or small individual molds, cut a round from a piece of bread that fits into the bottom of the mold. Using two other pieces of bread cut them into large sections that can overlap and line the inside of the mold.



Spoon berries into the bread lined mold. Spoon some of the berry liquid over the bread to soak. Take a fourth piece of bread and cut a round large enough to place on the top of the mold to seal completely. Spoon more liquid over that piece of bread.



Repeat process with the eight remaining molds.



Refrigerate the molds for two hours or overnight.



To unmold, place a plate over the mold and flip over. Gently tap on the mold and let the pudding slide out. If necessary use a small thin knife to loosen the sides. Serve with whipped cream and/or powdered sugar. Makes 8 individual puddings.



Recipe by Chef Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500