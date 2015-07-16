Restaurant Reports: Seven restaurants, seven perfect scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Seven restaurants, seven perfect scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Several East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest inspections by East Texas health departments.
 

In Longview:

Chicken Express at 3354 Gilmer road. No violations no demerits.

Whataburger # 700 at 3123 South Eastman road. No violations no demerits.

Chicken Express at 2102 Judson road. No violations no demerits.
 

In Tyler:

Whataburger #32, at 1739 South Beckham. No violations no demerits.

Panjoz Pizza, at 3101 Shiloh road #137. No violations no demerits.

Donut Time, at 2522 Shiloh road #400. No violations no demerits.
 

In Troup:

Farmer's Café, at 306 East Duval. No violations no demerits.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

