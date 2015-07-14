Heirloom Tomato Tart by Mama Steph

This recipe does not rely on meat or heavy cheeses for flavor, but allows the tomatoes' delicious flavor to shine through. It's a simple recipe to help you use your delicious summer tomatoes in a new way. This would be lovely served to guests as an appetizer, or as a side dish alongside some grilled chicken

Mama Steph's Heirloom tomato tart

(Servings: 8 as an appetizer, 4 as a side dish)

Ingredients

One pre-made refrigerated pie crust

Three large tomatoes, a mixture of red and green - heirlooms have great flavor, if you can find them

3 ounces softened cream cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise or sour cream

Fresh herbs: lemon basil, time, globe basil, etc., chopped

Method:

Unroll dough round onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Preheat oven to 425°

In a small bowl, combine room temperature cream cheese with sour cream or mayonnaise, whichever you are using. Mix well, so that cream cheese mixture is easily spreadable. If it is still too thick to spread, thin with a little whole milk or cream.

Spread cream cheese over unbaked pie crust, leaving one to 1 1/2 inch border around edge.

Sprinkle chopped fresh herbs over the cream cheese mixture. (Use as much as you like, but if using dried instead, remember that dried herbs are much stronger than fresh, so use less of them)

Now, lay out thinly sliced tomatoes in whatever pattern you like, overlapping until cream cheese mixture is completely covered.

Sprinkle tomatoes well with salt and pepper.

Fold up edge of crust all the way around the tart, pinching as you go to create folds.

Bake in hot oven for 30 minutes.

