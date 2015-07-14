Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index 100-105

***The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for the far northeastern counties of East Texas: Cass, Marion, Harrison, & Panola counties from Noon today thru 7pm this evening.***

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! The Dog Days of Summer or officially here this week! We're looking a a rinse, & repeat forecast each and everyday! Look for plenty of blazing sunshine with high UV index numbers. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s this week. The heat index numbers during the peak heating of the day will approach or even exceed 105 degrees, which is very dangerous levels, especially if you have to be outside for a large amount of time.

The heat pump that will cause all the dry and very hot weather this week, will actually stall and expand over the area towards the end of the week heading into the weekend. This means temperatures will likely climb higher as we move towards the second half of the week with highs likely approaching the century mark by the upcoming weekend.

Looking ahead at long range models this pattern could stick around for at least the next 7-14 days without any major rain making systems being able to penetrate the heat ridge across the area. Stay safe, hydrated, and remember to check on the neighbors and the backseats during this very hot & humid pattern.

Have a great Tuesday!

