A Texas court has set an execution date for an East Texas man convicted for killing his mother.

Tracy Beatty, of Whitehouse, was convicted for the November 2003 killing of his mother, Carolyn Click, in Smith County. On Monday, a court set Beatty's execution for 6 p.m., Aug. 13.

Click's preliminary autopsy found that she had been strangled and partially covered with nylon, then buried behind her home.

Beatty is one of several East Texas inmates on death row. Others waiting for execution dates to be set include:

Eric Lyle Williams, 48, Kaufman County: According to TDCJ records, on March 30, 2013 in Kaufman County, Williams and co-defendent Kimberly Irene Williams murdered the Kaufman County District Attorney and his wife in their residence.

Micah Brown, 36, Hunt County: Subject threatened and followed the victim in her vehicle which caused the victim to notify the local police department. The police department responded to the scene and observed the subject shot the victim one time in the head with a 20 gauge shotgun while she was sitting in her vehicle. The subject and the victim's two children were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Subject then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Kimberly Cargill, 48, Smith County: Subject did not want the victim to testify against her in a child protective case. Subject told the victim she would come and get her and hide her so she would not be required to testify because of the subpoena. Subject claims the victim had a seizure and quit breathing while they were driving. She drove her to a county road, doused the victim with lighter fluid and set her clothes on fire. Subject then left the scene.

Cortne Mareese Robinson, 25, Harrison County: During the night in Marshall TX, the subject burglarized the residence of an 82 two year old white female and 82 year old white male. The white male was shot with a .357 revolver resulting in his death. Co-Defendants: Travion Dondrell Young, Bradney Randall Smith

Blaine Keith Milam, 25, Rusk County: During the day in Henderson, TX, the subject struck a 13 month old white female unknown amount of times in victim's head resulting in her death. Co-Defendant: Jessica Bain Carson

Demontrell Miller, 28, Smith County: Caused the death of a 2 year old black male by either striking with his hand, kicking with his foot or striking with an unknown hard object.

Randall Mays, 55, Henderson County: The subject on 05/17/2007, involved in the shooting of two law enforcement officers, causing both of the victims to become deceased.

Clifton Williams, 31, Smith County: On July 9, 2005 in Smith County, Williams entered into the residence of a 93 year old white female, stabbed, beat and strangled her, and burned her body. Williams then stole her purse and car and fled the scene.

Robert Leslie Roberson III, 48, Anderson County: On 01/31/2002, in Palestine, Texas, Roberson took his two year old white female daughter to Palestine Regional Medical Center, claiming she had fallen out of bed. The victim had suffered severe trauma to her head from being struck by Roberson. The victim was life flighted to Dallas Children's Hospital, where she died from her injuries the next day. Roberson was in the course of committing or attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault on the victim.

Daniel Acker, 43, Hopkins County: On 03/12/2000, Acker caused the death of a 32 year old female. Acker kidnapped the victim, then murdered her by strangulation and blunt force trauma. The victim's body was found along side a county road.

Troy Clark, 47, Smith County: Convicted in the May 1, 1998 drowning death of a 20-year-old white female. Clark and a co-defendant took the victim to their residence, where they drowned her in the bathtub. They then took the victim to a remote area where they dumped the body. The victim was found 5 months later in a ditch by Tyler police.

Allen Bridgers, 44, Smith County: On May 25, 1997 Bridgers murdered a 53-year-old black female. Bridgers had been living with the victim and took a .38-caliber revolver and fatally shot her in the throat. Bridgers then stole her 1985 Lincoln Town car, which he later left at a bus terminal in Dallas, Texas. Then Bridgers took a bus to Florida. He was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 28, 1997.

Billy Joe Wardlow, 40, Titus County: Convicted in robbery and murder of 82-year-old Carl Cole of Cason, Texas. Wardlow and co-defendant Tonya Fulfer walked into Cole's home on County Road 1207 with the intent of robbing him. Wardlow shot Cole once in the head with a .45 pistol, wrapped his body in a bedspread and placed it in a bedroom closet. Wardlow and Fulfer stole Cole's 1993 pickup truck and drove it to Madison, Nebraska where they sold it. They were arrested the next day in Madison, South Dakota in a car they had traded for the truck.

David Lewis, 50, Angelina County: Convicted in the shooting death of Myrtle Ruby in Lufkin. Ruby was shot with a .22-caliber rifle after confronting Lewis, who had broken into her home.

Harvey Earvin, 57, Angelina County: Convicted in the December 1976 robbery and slaying of Ertis Brock, 75, a Lufkin service station attendant. Court records indicate that Earvin, wearing an Afro-type wig and cosmetic mustache, and his 15-year-old girlfriend went to the rear of a filling station on Raquet Street to rob Brock of the cas he had collected during the day. Earvin, armed with a 20-gauge shotgun, told Brock to stop upon seeing him carrying cash bags to his car and then shot the attendant in the chest when he reached into his back pocket. Earvin told police he thought Brock was reaching for a gun. Earvin fled from the scene, dropping his gun and leaving the cash bags behind. Earvin later laughed and joked about the murder to friends and cellmates.

