Balsamic marinated flank steak from Texas Beef Council

Balsamic marinated flank steak (Source: KLTV Staff)
Streak recipe great for grilling. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV) -
Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares a quick and easy marinade that will make your beef tender and exploding with flavor!
Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak:
Ingredients:
1 beef flank steak, (about 1 1/2 pounds)
Salt and pepper
Balsamic marinade:
• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1/2 teaspoon sugar
Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator six hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning occasionally.
Season steak with salt and pepper, as desired. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices.
Swap the Flank Steak for other great steals on the grill like the like Strip Steak, Flat Iron, Sirloin or Shoulder Steak.