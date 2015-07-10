Balsamic marinated flank steak from Texas Beef Council

Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares a quick and easy marinade that will make your beef tender and exploding with flavor!

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak:



Ingredients:

1 beef flank steak, (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Salt and pepper



Balsamic marinade:

• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

• 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

• 1 clove garlic, minced