Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index near 100

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking for partly cloudy skies today. Look for hot & humid conditions to return to the region. Highs will warm into the mid 90s. Heat index values near 100.



Your weekend will feature a building heat ridge across the area from the east. This means we will see high pressure moving overhead, keeping a lid on any potential for rainfall across the region.

Temperatures will begin to heat up as a result so look for partly to mostly sunny skies for the weekend and temperatures warming into the mid to even upper 90s across the area. Heat index values will exceed the triple digit mark!

Have a great weekend!

