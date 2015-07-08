Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We're looking for partly cloudy skies today. Look for warm & humid conditions to return to the region. Highs will warm into the mid 90s. Heat index values near 100.

The rest of the work week will feature a building heat ridge across the area from the east. This means we will see high pressure moving overhead, and a drying trend to any isolated showers. Temperatures will begin to heat up as a result so look for mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week into the weekend and temperatures warming into the mid to even upper 90s across the area. Heat index values will exceed the triple digit mark!

Have a great Hump Day!

