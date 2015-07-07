Name: Francisco Baldazo

Height: 6'1

Weight: 125

Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault

Francisco Baldazo is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

They tell us that in April 2015, he took his girlfriend hostage in a home, and repeatedly assaulted her for three days.

He's even accused of threatening to kill her, and their small child, if she tried to leave. This charge is a first degree felony, and carries a one million dollar bond.

If seen, contact:

Smith County Sheriff's Department

903-566-6600