Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. 30% chance of afternoon pop up storms. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking for partly cloudy skies today. Look for warm & humid conditions to return to the region. We will bump up afternoon isolated shower chances to 30% across the area. Not everyone will see the spotty showers, but the chance for a few to pop during the afternoon hours.

The rest of the work week will feature a building heat ridge across the area from the east. This means we will see high pressure moving overhead, and a drying trend to any isolated showers. Temperatures will begin to heat up as a result so look for mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week into the weekend and temperatures warming into the mid to even upper 90s across the area. Heat index values will exceed the triple digit mark!

Have a great Tuesday!

